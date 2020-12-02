LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- COVID-19 Task Force leader Caleb Cage says the percentage of COVID-19 patients admitted to Nevada hospitals has increased from 9% to 30% of all hospital patients since mid-September.
On a Wednesday press call, Cage said hospitalizations in the state continue increasing steadily since Sept. 12. As of Wednesday, the state had 1,652 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.
“These increases have also translated into an increased burden being placed on hospitals with 9% of all admitted patients having confirmed COVID-19 to, now, 30% having COVID-19,” Cage said.
Cage added that in mid-September 25% of patients in intensive care units had COVID-19 compared to 49% on Dec. 1. He said that ventilator utilization has been “relatively stable" Aat 10 to 20% since mid-September.
