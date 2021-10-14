LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada health officials and the COVID-19 Task Force are eyeing the potential effects on vaccine mandates on vulnerable hospitals as the Nevada Hospital Association warns of “disruptions” or “closures” due to further staffing shortages.
Staffing is at “alert” levels across Northern, Southern and rural Nevada, according to the NHA, which indicates that disruptions are possible due to lack of staff. That is the second-highest level before a crisis is declared.
According to Week 40 of NHA’s reports published last week, “Hospitals are experiencing challenges with staffing as employees leave for higher- paying traveler positions, retire or reduce their hours available for work. The levels of volatility are expected to increase when vaccines become mandatory. Hospitals are urged to determine staff vaccination rates by shift and department and preplan for possible service-line disruptions or closures. Staffing is currently approaching crisis levels in some rural areas."
Hospital representatives in rural areas voiced concerns over the impact of mandates on staffing.
"Losing one nurse, or one social worker, or one provider in a rural community is a huge strain on the system," said Joan Hall of the Nevada Rural Healthcare Partners Association, which cares for an estimated 350,000 Nevadans.
Hall said vaccination rates among 13 hospitals ranges from 60 to 90%.
State officials are optimistic that healthcare workers will comply with mandates. In the recent Nevada System of Higher Education mandate, 81% of workers have complied so far, according to the task force.
"Any chance we have to dispel that misinformation with good medical guidance helps move the dial," said DuAne Young, policy director for Gov. Steve Sisolak.
