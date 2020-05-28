LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Friends and family on non-COVID-19-positive patients will again be allowed to visit their loved ones if they are hospitalized.
Nevada Hospital Association made the announcement Thursday morning. Members of NHA will release specific guidelines for visitation.
“As we continue to see a decline in COVID-19 patients and move into Phase 2 of Governor Sisolak’s Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery, Nevada hospitals are beginning to allow visitors for non-COVID-19 patients with limitations,” NHA president and CEO Bill M. Welch said in a statement. “Extra safety measures have been put in place to protect patients, visitors and healthcare workers.”
Safety measures for visitors will include:
- Wearing a mask at all times
- Practicing good hand hygiene
- Health screenings upon each entry
- Limiting the number of visitors
- Limiting visiting hours
- Strict social distancing protocols
Individual hospitals will decide on visitation hours and limits on the numbers of visitors.
