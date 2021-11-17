LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Statewide, hospitals' intensive care units are not reaching or exceeding occupancy levels as they have in the recent past, according to a new report from the Nevada Hospital Association.
After rural ICUs struggled to staff beds in early fall, the association has downgraded the region from "warning" to "watch" status in its weekly report released on Wednesday.
The report added that the status could quickly change in rural hospitals, which have small ICU bed counts.
Northern Nevada is on a higher "warning" level for hospital and ICU occupancy rates, compared to other regions.
"The NHA continues to watch this situation closely; however, if a mild-moderate resurgence were to occur within the region, various mitigation measures could be enacted," the report said.
Hospitals across the state are on "alert" level for staffing, which "continues to be an issue throughout the nation," the report said -- so much so, that bipartisan congressmembers asked the White House to investigate price gauging of hospital staffing agencies.
According to the association, travel nurses are being paid $240 per hour, in some cases.
The report expressed hope that new forthcoming treatments will help keep hospital and ICU occupancies low. An oral therapeutic from Merchk to treat COVID-19 in adults with comorbidities, and Pfizer's Paxlovid antiviral pill are expected to be available "in the coming days and weeks."
The full report for this week is available here:
NHA 47 Weekly Wrap Up by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.