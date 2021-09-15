LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Hospital Association is asking residents to "help hospitals and health care workers" as some parts of the state are "experiencing above average hospitalizations."
According to a statement and report released Wednesday, the association said the above-average hospitalizations are occurring in Northern Nevada and the state's rural communities. In fact, the association said hospitalizations "continue to slowly decline" statewide because they are declining in the heavily-populated Clark County.
“These declines are entirely driven by slowing hospitalizations within Clark County, as the rest of the state appreciates increased hospitalization," the association's report said, noting that the majority of new COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
The report also said that some rural and northern hospitals are opening "triage tents" outside facilities, the National Guard and federal resources to deal with the surge in COVID-19 and other patients. The patient load also is affected by a hospital's ability to transfer patients to urban facilities for intensive care, which has been hampered by record-high hospitalizations, the report said. Without that ability, rural hospitals are having to provide intensive care for patients who, in any other case, would be transferred to an urban facility.
"COVID-19 patients are continuing to surge at hospitals within northern and rural areas of the state. Several facilities are requesting triage tents to be erected outside the facilities, and staffing assistance through the National Guard or federal resources. Patient transfers to a higher level of care continue to be contentious," the report said. "Rural facilities are experiencing difficulty transferring patients to urban medical centers for intensive care. Hence, many people who many have been transferred in pre-Delta variant times are now being treated from door-to-discharge in rural hospitals."
As a result, the association says that Nevadans can do their part by:
- Get vaccinated against COVID-19. The majority of recent and current hospitalizations for COVID-19 are for people who are not vaccinated.
- Wear a mask.
- Avoid a hospital emergency room for COVID-19 testing. There are many available resources in communities throughout Nevada where testing is available. Hospital emergency rooms are needed for those seeking emergency medical care.
- Use urgent care centers or primary care providers for non-emergent care. If you or a loved one is in need of non-emergent care, please visit an urgent care center or see a primary care provider. Symptoms may include sprains and strains, ear pain or skin rash.
“Many hospital emergency departments in northern Nevada are at capacity with patients,” Pat Kelly, President and CEO of the Nevada Hospital Association, said. “We want to ensure that your family members, friends and neighbors have access to emergency care, and Nevadans can help by using emergency departments when you are critically ill.”
