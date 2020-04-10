LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) announced that it has contracted with a third-party vendor to add workers to support unemployment.
According to a press release from Gov. Sisolak, the call center will add at least 100 full-time operators to boost the unemployment insurance call center capacity.
The release says that the State is working with the vendor on an aggressive timeline for implementation, requiring the call center to be up and running by next week.
The addition of staff will increase capacity from 75 to more than 200, the release said.
Today I joined @DETRJobConnect to announce the selection of a vendor to provide at least 100 full-time operators to boost unemployment insurance call center capacity at a time of historic demand. Call center expected to open next week & follows staffing bump from 75 to over 200. pic.twitter.com/XIYr88IozF— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 10, 2020
"Nevada is experiencing a period of historic unemployment," the release said. "Over 250,000 Nevadans have already filed for unemployment, with more than 300,000 expected by the end of the week - a 3,887% increase in unemployment claims since 2019."
Nevada is now ranked 9th in the country in terms of states with the largest percentage increase in unemployment claims from January to April 2020, according to the release.
(1) comment
Our governor was very unprepared for any kind of government work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.