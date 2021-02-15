LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response announced Monday that some COVID-19 vaccine deliveries may be delayed due to severe weather across the country.
According to a statement from the agency shared on Twitter, officials are "monitoring closely and working with health districts and pharmacies that may be affected."
In the statement, the group asked Nevadans to continue to be patient.
The State received word some vaccine deliveries may be delayed in arriving this week due to severe storms across the country. Our team is monitoring closely & working with health districts & pharmacies that may be affected. We ask Nevadans to continue to be patient at this time.— @NVHealthResponse (@NVHealthRespon1) February 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.