LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response on Thursday issued new guidance to allow for reopening of karaoke singing and open microphone events.
According to a news release, upon advice from Gov. Sisolak's Medical Advisory Team, the state has issued new guidance that includes a required minimum separation of at least 12 feet between singers and others.
Additionally, according to Nevada Health Response, whether an event space is open to the public or in a private room, karaoke gatherings should not exceed 50% of fire code capacity with social distancing until the time at which authority over mitigation measures transitions to the counties and then county capacity rules shall apply.
All those not actively singing, eating or drinking, must keep their face coverings on at all times, the agency notes.
The guidance also notes that businesses must maintain a microphone cover inventory and must make sure that microphone covers are replaced and disposed of after every use and between parties in private rooms.
Nevada Health Response says that the new guidance becomes effective immediately. A copy of the guidance can be read below:
