LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response, the healthcare team assembled by the governor's office, has added a new COVID-19 testing locator map to its website, according to a release sent Friday.

"As Nevada moves into Phase 2 of its reopening of businesses and social activities statewide, testing for COVID-19 is an important tool for health officials and professionals who are working hard to ensure that anyone who needs a test can get one," the release said.

The new tool will allow users to navigate testing logistics, including: locations, dates and timing. Users can type in their zip code and the tool will fetch testing facilities closest to their area.

"Getting a test in Nevada is quick, easy and painless. Nevada has done tremendous work to increase testing capacity statewide and this tool helps bring all the information into one place for Nevadans," Gov. Steve Sisolak said in a release. "I encourage all Nevadans to take advantage of this new tool to find a testing location nearby."

WHY GET TESTED?

Individuals without symptoms, or asymptomatic people, can carry the virus around without their knowledge. Testing data from both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals can help inform healthcare professional research on how the virus spreads.

As the state enters Phase Two of reopening, officials are still working to provide additional testing to anyone in need.

