LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada health officials and local doctors want to remind seniors and all adults about the importance of booster shots, amid new federal booster guidelines, the threat of the omicron variant, and the rise of breakthrough cases among older patients.
The CDC revised its recommendation that all adult Americans should get a booster shot.
Accelerated Home Health Care, which provides home care for seniors, has been treating more patients across the Las Vegas Valley with breakthrough cases. Though most have been mild, the cases are concerning.
"COVID-19 affected our senior citizens. Our goal is to prevent that from happening again," said Dr. David Mafie, who offers seniors to bring vaccines to their homes to avoid a breakthrough case.
"The boosters for our seniors are very important to protect them against symptomatic disease, against transmission, and that flows through to everyone 18 and older for whom the boosters are recommended," said Karissa Loper of the COVID-19 Task Force.
"We are seeing those breakthrough cases, knowing that the majority of cases are still occurring in unvaccinated completely unvaccinated individuals," she said.
According to the latest state data, 328,515 booster doses have been administered among 1,581,000 complete vaccinations among all age groups. Loper said that three quarters of the booster shots have been given to those 50 and older, who are more vulnerable to severe illness.
"We know that vaccine, especially for those older folks who are immunocompromised, wanes over time. And so it's very important that they get boosted, not only to protect against that mild disease, but much more to ensure that they don't suffer from severe disease or hospitalization," Loper said.
In Clark County, more than 229,000 people have gotten a booster shot so far.
"Generally around 10% of folks have received the booster dose," she said.
A third of seniors have received the booster dose.
If they have not yet gotten the booster, we would encourage people to get the booster," said Dr. Cort Lohff of the Southern Nevada Health District, noting that more people will be eligible for a booster as their six-month mark approaches after full vaccination.
Loeff urges people to get the booster shot for protection against the omicron variant. "Experts believe the vaccine will provide some protection against this variant."
