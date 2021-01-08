LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada is facing obstacles concerning COVID-19 vaccine supply.
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services discussed challenges with getting COVID-19 vaccines to those who want it.
Caleb Cage, Nevada COVID-19 Reponses Director, said one issue involves large scale testing sites.
"As you may remember from March there were challenges in getting large scale testing sites up and running. They're experiencing some of the same issues that we experienced then, now," said Cage.
Cage said Nevada is facing high demand from the public wanting to be vaccinated, but with a very slow response from the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed initiative. Related to that, is the federal government’s weekly allocation of vaccine to Nevada.
Officials said supply shipments fluctuate week to week, with supply coming in on different days each week.
Candice McDaniel, the Health Bureau Chief for the Bureau of Child, Family and Community Wellness, said that makes it hard to project timelines of when the vaccine will be available to people. She also discussed a possible solution.
"We are going to be asking for predictability from the federal government. We know that if we can get to a place where our allocation numbers are set a month or even two weeks in advance, we can start to create more stable and predictable timelines for Nevadans," said McDaniel.
