CARSON CITY (FOX5)-- The Nevada Department of Health and Human Service is evaluating 40 passengers from Nevada who were on board the Grand Princess cruise ship for coronavirus symptoms.
On March 4th and 5th the state of Nevada notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the additional Nevada passengers, and immediately evaluated anyone for the virus.
“Our local health authorities continue to show that they are dedicated to the health of our communities, and the State is grateful for their swift response to connect with these passengers to assess their health,” said Richard Whitley, Director of the Department of Health and Human Services.
On Thursday, the Washoe County Health District confirmed that a "presumptive positive case" was found in a man in his 50's. The man was on board the Grand Princess cruise ship, and is self-isolating at home.
A family member of the infected man in Washoe County attends elementary school Reno. The school closed for precautionary reasons on Friday.
In Clark County, a man showed presumptive positive signs for the coronavirus. He is being treated at the VA hospital in North Las Vegas.
