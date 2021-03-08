LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As Clark County approaches vaccinating Nevadans with underlying health conditions, state health officials released guidelines for doctors to administer doses to those with the most severe conditions first.
The bulletin was released by the Nevada State Immunization Program, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The guide explains chronic or underlying conditions that may cause severe illness after contracting COVID-19, such as cancer, hypertension, high blood pressure, asthma, obesity and pregnancy. If there are shortages of vaccines, doctors are advised to prioritize individuals with two or more of those underlying conditions.
The first version of the state's COVID-19 vaccine playbook explained that 1.8 million Nevadans have a preexisting condition.
The state's COVID-19 Task Force explained Monday that doctor's offices and pharmacies are better suited for the public to discuss their personal medical issues.
"That's the best route to supporting people with underlying health conditions ... really looking at our retail pharmacies, clinicians, doctors, who provide them to begin with," said Candice McDaniel of the task force.
State officials are working to get doses to those private providers.
Representatives from public sites such as UNLV School of Medicine said they are willing to administer the vaccine to those with underlying health conditions.
"We feel very comfortable handling people with chronic conditions," said Dr. Michael Gardner, vice dean of clinical affairs, who oversees the campus' clinics at the Student Union and CSN Henderson.
Gardner said that those with preexisting conditions won't be subject to excessive questioning.
"That's not how we do medicine ... there's a little bit of faith involved," Dr. Gardner said.
Excessive questions about what? Who did you vote for? Do you always wear a mask outside? Should joebama have the nuclear codes?
