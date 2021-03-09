Health officials say it's as important to get the vaccine as it is to get tested. Even fewer people are signing up for COVID-19 tests across the state. Those in charge say that's not entirely a good thing.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Testing for COVID-19 continues to slump in Clark County and across Nevada, and health officials remind people of the importance of detecting and stopping community spread of COVID-19. 

In the Southern Nevada Health District's report to the COVID-19 Task Force last Thursday, officials explained that daily tests at UNLV's Stan Fulton building ranged from 400 to 800 per day, with roughly a hundred tests at a different public site. 

That is a stark contrast compared to Clark County's high of 14,000 tests a day in November. 

Virus Outbreak Las Vegas

A healthcare worker tests a patient in their car at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site run by the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine and the Nevada National Guard, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Test positivity and case numbers have sharply declined, leading to a big reason fewer people need a test; health officials are also concerned that people are starting to relax their guard against COVID-19, and not getting tested when they should.

The Southern Nevada Health District wants to remind people the reasons for testing: 

  • if you experience COVID-19 symptoms or do not feel well
  • if you've come in close contact with a COVID-19 patient, even if you've had the vaccine
  • if you've recently traveled
  • attended a large gathering

Testing at Clark County public sites remains free. For testing resources, click here.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.