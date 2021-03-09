LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Testing for COVID-19 continues to slump in Clark County and across Nevada, and health officials remind people of the importance of detecting and stopping community spread of COVID-19.
In the Southern Nevada Health District's report to the COVID-19 Task Force last Thursday, officials explained that daily tests at UNLV's Stan Fulton building ranged from 400 to 800 per day, with roughly a hundred tests at a different public site.
That is a stark contrast compared to Clark County's high of 14,000 tests a day in November.
Test positivity and case numbers have sharply declined, leading to a big reason fewer people need a test; health officials are also concerned that people are starting to relax their guard against COVID-19, and not getting tested when they should.
The Southern Nevada Health District wants to remind people the reasons for testing:
- if you experience COVID-19 symptoms or do not feel well
- if you've come in close contact with a COVID-19 patient, even if you've had the vaccine
- if you've recently traveled
- attended a large gathering
Testing at Clark County public sites remains free. For testing resources, click here.
