Syringes wand vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine are prepared to be administered to front-line health care workers under an emergency use authorization at a drive-up vaccination site from Renown Health in Reno, Nevada on December 17, 2020.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- State officials said Tuesday they are distributing COVID-19 vaccine doses based on county population.

Nevada Health Response, the state's COVID-19 response team, said the state receives a low number of doses of the vaccine from the federal government each week. Just under 45,000 first dose allocations were sent to Nevada for the week of Feb. 8.

Health officials said 8,400 of those doses were sent to select pharmacies throughout the state. The other 36,525 doses were distributed among the state's 17 counties for the week. Each week, counties must submit their vaccine request to the Nevada State Immunization Program, which then assesses the requests along with the state's allocation.

“We commend local emergency managers, community health nurses, local health authorities and all the other providers and leaders stepping up each week to help their communities with the COVID-19 vaccine response,” Nevada State Immunization Program Manager Shannon Bennett said in a statement “Their response is inspiring.”

Nevadans are encouraged to reach out to seniors in their life to ensure they have a vaccination plan. Vaccine appointments can be made online through the Southern Nevada Health District. For additional vaccination information, visit NVCOVIDFighter.com.

“It’s important that we continue to be patient while we only have a small supply available,” said Bennett. “By working together, we can beat this crisis.”

COUNTY VACCINE ALLOCATION THROUGH FEB. 2

County  Cumulative doses available through Feb. 2
 Quad Counties 14,830
 Clark 200,465
 Elko 5,145
 Eureka 400
 Humboldt 1,625
 Lander 845
 Lincoln 745
 Mineral 1,135
 Nye/Esmeralda 2,010
 Pershing 615
 Washoe 49,135
 White Pine 1,960
 Total first doses 281,550
  

