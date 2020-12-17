LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The director of the Nevada State Public Health Laboratories said that advising employees to wait four to five days to take a COVID-19 test after being exposed to someone who tested positive is "superb" advice.
Dr. Mark Pandori said during a meeting of the state's COVID-19 Task Force on Thursday that there is a period after exposure to the virus, during which the virus is more difficult to detect on standard PCR tests used by publicly funded testing sites.
"There's what we call an 'eclipse.' After exposure, it takes about five days for the virus to get to the point where it would be coming out of an individual where it could be detected in a lab test," Pandori said.
During the meeting, State Statistician Kyra Morgan provided updates from Nevada counties and the state as a whole. Nevada had a test positivity rate of 20.6 percent as of Thursday, which is above the World Health Organization's recommended rate of 5% for loosening disease mitigation measures such as social distancing and wearing masks.
“We’re reporting record numbers in deaths on a daily basis,” Morgan said.
She added that hospitalizations have continued to increase since mid-October. As of Thursday, 1,529 were hospitalized in the state for suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19.
