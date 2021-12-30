LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- During a video call on Thursday, state health leaders said Nevada is seeing increases in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Southern and Northern Nevada.
“We are in the midst of seeing a significant increase which we have not seen since early November of 2020, at the beginning of the winter surge that tested our hospital capacity last year,” said policy director for Governor Sisolak, DuAne Young.
Officials said they have not seen significant hospitalizations at this point in rural communities, but did say previous surges started in the south were seen in the north and ultimately affected rural Nevada.
Officials once again stressed the importance of eligible Nevadans getting vaccinated and boosted.
“Masks, vaccinations, social distancing and hand hygiene continue to be important for all Nevadans. Cloth masks work well. But for additional protection considering using an N95 or KN95 mask when you are in public places,” said State Epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock.
Officials also said the state still has mask requirements in place in indoor settings and crowded outdoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. They say this is for counties listed as high or substantial transmission risk by the CDC. Officials said the ongoing requirements have helped slow the spread of Covid in Nevada.
