LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada and Clark County health officials are urging the public to be cautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. The valley saw a surge in cases ahead the Fourth of July holiday.
The Southern Nevada Health District recommends for people who are not vaccinated to wear masks, social distance indoors and outdoors and practice good hygiene.
Clark County’s test positivity rate jumped to 12% on Friday, and new cases have ranged between 400 to 500 daily over the past few days. For SNHD statistics, click here: SNHD
"If you're exposed, there's a very good chance that you'll get infected if you're not vaccinated," Dr. Mark Pandori of the Nevada state lab said, who is tracking the spread of variants across Nevada. "Vaccinated individuals have very little to worry about," Pandori said.
Dr. Christina Madison, public health pharmacist with Roseman University of Health Sciences offered recommendations from the World Health Organization for vaccinated individuals.
"If you are around people that are unvaccinated or do not know their vaccine status, you should be wearing a mask," she said, urging mask-wearing in indoor crowded spaces such as concerts and sporting events.
Health experts also advise precautions depending on your pre-existing conditions. Dr. Angela Honsberg with the UNLV School of Medicine and UMC said those with diabetes, arthritis or other conditions that compromise their immune system have more of a risk to COVID-19, even with a vaccine.
"If you're in one of those higher risk groups, it's reasonable to continue to wear a mask and socially distance yourself, even if you're vaccinated," she said.
