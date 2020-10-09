LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services recorded a total of 17,916 COVID-19 tests Friday, a surge in data attributable to a new testing lab in the state, according to the Nevada Health Response team.
The majority of collected specimens were gathered within the last week, but some date back into mid-September, officials said. Of those tests, 766 were confirmed cases of COVID-19. The large number of tests can be traced to a newly opened testing laboratory, SANDS Inc, a release stated.
"That new lab accounts for a large percentage of the labs reported today," the release said. "Today’s numbers also include a number of results reported related to testing within the NFL."
The Las Vegas Raiders had one player, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, test positive for COVID-19 this week.
Several players were fined by the NFL Oct. 5 for COVID-19 violations at a charity event hosted by the Darren Waller Foundation at Dragonridge Country Club on. Sept. 29. At that event, several attendees were found not wearing masks or social distancing.
"Labs are expected to report results to the State’s electronic reporting system within 24 hours," the release said. "DPBH is currently working with the reporting labs to determine the cause of the delay in reporting in order to determine what corrective actions should be taken."
The group also reported a "large volume of labs" received from the Nevada Department of Corrections.
