LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- There is only one medical center in Nevada that can treat the sickest COVID-19 patients with a special machine that is a "lifeline" for those who struggle to breathe.
Sunrise Hospital has a ECMO program, which stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, and helps COVID-19 patients who need more than a ventilator to take in oxygen.
The devices are so rare, some patients have been transferred across state lines in a search for a machine in an effort to save their life.
"We treat the ECMO as a last resort ... and really reserve ECMO for the sickest patients," said said Dr. Michael Gale, who supervises the program.
Sunrise Hospital has treated up to six patients at once with the device.
"When our conventional therapies are no longer helping, ECMO, if we use it early enough on the right patients, can actually help take the burden of breathing away and allow the body to recover from the virus," Dr. Gale said.
The machine pumps oxygen into the blood if the heart or lungs are no longer able to do so. Patients are on the machines round the clock, and may need the device for weeks or even months.
The cost can be high as well, and a UNLV study noted in 2018 that the average cost per patient for machine use is $73,000, not including the total costs surrounding hospitalization.
"Because the resources and the ECMO circuits are in such high demand, we have to be very careful with our selection of who is going to benefit the most," Dr. Gale said.
The Extracorporeal Life Support Organization has a map of available ECMO devices across the world, and which ones are in use. Dr. Gale said that Sunrise Hospital coordinates with medical centers in Utah and California to assist patients.
The search for ECMO machines has been a challenge during virus surges.
"It can be incredibly challenging to provide the resources to those patients, when every hospital nationwide globally is experiencing the same demand," he said.
Dr. Gale emphasizes that getting vaccinated is the best way to make sure you never need an ECMO machine. Patients needing the device in Las Vegas have been in their 20s.
"The vaccine prevents patients getting as sick and requiring this level of care," he said.
