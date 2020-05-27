LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the highest unemployment rate in the U.S., Nevadans are feeling the impacts statewide.
"The largest impact was felt in Las Vegas, with an unemployment rate over 33 percent and a decline in employment near 21 percent," said David Schmidt, Chief Economist for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
The Reno and Carson City metropolitan areas saw employment decline by 10 percent and an unemployment rate of 20 percent, Schmidt said, while the rural areas of the state saw unemployment rates between 10 and 20 percent.
(1) comment
This is horrible. I've been waiting on PUA since the beginging. I have an AGRESSIVE landlord, Chandler Apts / FPI MGT that are demanding $9k even though PUA still has not been made payable to me. I am experiencing what the rest of the valley will be in 2 months. This is BRUTAL. We need protections to legal break our leases due to Covid19 hardship.... we should not be left with the only option of bankruptcy.... fix the DETR system and pay us PUA - I am HUNGRY. Help us.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.