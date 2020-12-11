LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada has the highest COVID-19 hospitalization rate per capita, according to The COVID Tracking Project.
The public database published by The Atlantic shows Nevada has a rate of 59.2 hospitalizations per 100,000 people. The next closest state is South Dakota at 55.5 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.
Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno is operating an auxiliary care site for patients in its parking garage.
Nearly 91% of new cases in Nevada are in Las Vegas and surrounding Clark County, Reno and surrounding Washoe County, and Carson City, according to a White House weekly report about coronavirus in states.
According to Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the state saw 45 new COVID-19 deaths Friday and 2,783 new cases. The test positivity rate was 21.9%.
“Our test positivity rate is extremely high in Nevada right now,” Kyra Morgan, chief state biostatistician, told the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force on Thursday.
She called the figure “obviously very alarming” and nearly the highest in the U.S.
“The daily case rate is consistently double that of our summer peak,” Morgan said as she ticked off data during the panel’s weekly meeting, held via internet conference call. “We’re currently reporting near-record numbers of daily deaths. There’s not any indication that we’re approaching a plateau.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
