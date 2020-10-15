UPDATE: Staff members in the Nevada governor's Carson City office have completed a 14-day quarantine after the Task Force Director Caleb Cage tested positive and removed himself from the office.
When Cage tested positive on Oct. 6, Gov. Steve Sisolak's office issued a statement saying that Oct. 4 was the last day the staffer was in the office. No additional COVID-19 cases have come up in the Nevada governor's office 14 days since Cage might have had contact with them while at work.
“I want to thank Caleb Cage for his vigilance in the office and his willingness to share his experience with COVID-19. I am grateful he is feeling better and no other positive cases were identified in the office," Sisolak said. "Our positive case is proof that we cannot eradicate this virus without a vaccine, but a prevention of further spread in the office is proof that mitigation measures work.”
The day after Cage tested positive, the governor received a negative result from a COVID-19 test.
ORIGINAL STORY (OCT. 7): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced his COVID-19 test returned a negative result on Wednesday.
The governor was tested on Tuesday after a member of his Carson City staff received a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 after developing symptoms over the weekend.
According to state officials, the staffer has not had in-person contact with the governor since mid-September. Sisolak departed Northern Nevada on Sept. 17 and has been working from Southern Nevada since that time.
The governor was scheduled to return to Carson City next week but travel is on hold for the time being, the Wednesday announcement said.
The governor's office says the staffer has been interviewed and a contact tracing effort is underway.
(1) comment
Oh goodie goodie !!! More thoughts from the 'King" and the other from his two charming daughters 'Bambie and Thumper'. His two closest advisors
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.