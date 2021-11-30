LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a directive on Tuesday for large event operators to allow in attendees under 12 years old regardless of vaccination status.
"Nevadans aged 11 and under recently became authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine and the State continues to conduct a robust vaccination campaign for Nevadans 11 and under," Sisolak's office wrote.
The directive specifies that event operators may grant access to attendees aged 11 and under who are not vaccinated but "will still require all such attendees to wear a face covering during the event regardless of whether they would otherwise be exempt from the face covering requirement due to age."
Attendees 11 and under and not required to be vaccinated for events with 4,000 attendees or greater. Masks will still be required for the age group if they are unvaccinated.
"Children under 12 who provide proof of full vaccination are not required to wear a mask during the event or convention," Sisolak's office said.
DETAILED GUIDANCE
11.30.21 Large Event and Convention Masking Exception Guidance_Final by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
