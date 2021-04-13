LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced that he expects every county in the state to be able to fully reopen at 100% capacity by June 1.
The original plan to turn over mitigation efforts to the counties on May 1 remains the same, he said.
As of April 13, Sisolak said 40% of Nevadans over the age of 16 have started the vaccination process, and about 25% are fully vaccinated.
“We are aware that some counties may make the decision to move to 100% capacity as early as May 1 when they gain the authority -- and others may not. Each county in Nevada is unique and 2 of 7 have different factors to consider – rural or urban settings, community transmission rates in the area, and vaccine administration, among a few,” Sisolak said.
As of Tuesday, the state’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 5.2% over a 14-day period.
The governor announced that the state planned on keeping mandatory measures in place after the transition, however he announced the state will remove the required social distancing mandate as of May 1. That authority will also transition to the counties.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board will continue to maintain authority over gaming institutions, Sisolak said, throughout the state.
He emphasized that the planned timeline will require Nevadans to continue to get vaccinated and continue wearing a mask. The statewide mask mandate will remain in place through the transition, he said.
"I wish I could give all Nevadans an exact timeline as to when we can tuck away our masks – but public health officials made it clear that in order to reach our goal of reopening on June 1, we must make sure Nevadans stay masked. It would be irresponsible for me as your Governor to ignore that advice. Additionally, it’s a common sense bargain – if we all continue to wear masks, it will help ensure we can reopen our state by June 1,” Sisolak said.
Sisolak also said that mitigation efforts, including social distancing, in Nevada’s schools will transition to the county school districts and charter school sponsors.
“As we continue to vaccinate more Nevadans, we will continue to strengthen our defense against future surges and protect our vital public health infrastructure -- a goal we’ve had all along,” he said.
"Southern Nevada’s tourism industry took another important step forward with Governor Sisolak’s confidence Las Vegas can safely allow full occupancy at all venues starting June 1. The wide availability and rapid administration of vaccines will allow our valued events industry to reconvene with confidence and in its entirety. Las Vegas will continue providing the gold standard for health, wellness and safety precautions for the benefit of its workforce, the community and our visitors," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of LVCVA.
CLARK COUNTY
The Clark County Commission is scheduled to meet on April 20, where they will discuss an agenda item to approve the county's plan for state approval.
If approved, among other things, Clark County would implement guidelines for the following public entities:
- Public gatherings and events
- Private gatherings and events
- Food and beverage establishments
- Places of worship
- Gyms, fitness and similar establishments
- Pools and hot tubs
- Gaming floors
- Libraries, museums, art galleries, aquariums and zoos
- Body art and piercing establishments
- Spas, massage therapy and massage establishments
- Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and businesses that provide aesthetic skin services
- Retail stores
- Cannabis establishments
- Indoor malls
- Community and recreational centers
- Youth and adult recreational sports
- Adult entertainment, nightclubs and karaoke
READ THE FULL PROPOSED PLAN:
Nevada Roadmap to Recovery Transition Planning PROPOSED Plan by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
Clark County leaders are set to meet with the state COVID-19 task force on April 22 to review the county’s mitigation plans following the transition.
