LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak announced an effort to recruit nursing students across Nevada to help overwhelmed hospitals across the state.
According to the Nevada Hospital Association, hospital staffing is in "crisis" level across Clark County with many nurses out sick.
According to Sisolak's office, 900 trained students who have passed specific courses are eligible to be "nursing apprentices," aiding hospital staff with bathing, feeding, and other tasks in hospitals to help overwhelmed staff.
Some hospitals in Northern Nevada have asked students to work double shifts.
The UNLV School of Nursing has a pulse on the desperate need among hospitals in Clark County.
"The hospitals are so overwhelmed, they need just hands. Anybody who can work, is asked to work a lot," said Dean Angela Amar, who said local hospitals are eager to scoop up grads.
The challenge across Nevada remains retention of students in the state, and Amar said she hopes state leaders look for long-term solutions to the crisis.
Throughout the pandemic, nurses have spoken out about severe burnout, or leaving hospitals or the state for better jobs and pay, including travel nursing positions. A travel nurse, who works on contracts nationwide, may receive as much as $250 an hour for a temporary assignment for several weeks.
Amar tells said many nurses in California receive better pay and better working conditions. California regulates the patient-nurse ratio on a shift, while many nurses in Nevada are overwhelmed with the sheer demand of so many patients at once.
"Until we look at our systems ... we will continue to have this problem," she said.
