LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak toured a Las Vegas COVID-19 testing center Tuesday morning as state officials say they're seeing positive coronavirus trends in the state.
Gov. Sisolak toured the Cashman Center testing facility, which opened in early August. Gov. Sisolak said the facility allows walk-ins and has a result turnaround time of 24-48 hours.
On Monday, Nevada Health Response officials said the state was seeing downward COVID-19 trends. Officials have credited Gov. Sisolak's mask mandate as part of the downward trend.
Shut down the state now or at least close casinos because the virus is spreading rapidly you spineless governor!
