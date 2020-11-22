LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference Sunday afternoon to address the state's COVID-19 situation.
Sisolak will hold a virtual press conference at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 22. FOX5 will stream the press conference on the FOX5 Facebook page.
During a press call with the COVID-19 state task force Wednesday, Sisolak foreshadowed increased COVID-19 mitigation as cases and hospitalizations hit record levels during the week.
"To be blunt, our state is surging and continues to surge. I'm incredibly concerned about the severity of COVID-19 in our state, as demonstrated in increased numbers," Sisolak said. "My administration is currently exploring all mitigation options available to get this under control."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
What ever happened to the States contact tracing network??? Where's the money gone??? FBI needs to get involved fast before the money is gone and forgotten.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.