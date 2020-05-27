LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced Wednesday evening that he tested negative for COVID-19 after potential exposure to a state employee who tested positive.
According to a media release, the governor visited the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation in Carson City where an employee tested positive. His office learned of the employee's positive test on Tuesday.
Sisolak was at DETR on a visit, wearing a mask and social distancing, to thank employees for their work. The person who tested positive was not in the building at the time.
"Upon notification of the positive test result, DETR leadership followed the protocols recommended by Carson City Health & Human Services (CCHHS), the Nevada Division of Public & Behavioral Health including notifying staff and cleaning all work space as recommended," the governor's office said. "DETR will continue to coordinate with CCHHS and the Nevada Division of Public & Behavioral Health (DPBH) to ensure protocols continued to be followed."
The governor was expected to return to his office on Thursday after testing negative for the virus.
