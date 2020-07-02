LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak addressed Nevadans with a safety message ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
During the remarks, Sisolak encouraged everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing while celebrating.
Sisolak mentioned that a recent spike in cases has resulted in more hospitalizations and more testing. He said Nevada is doing everything possible to gain the upper hand with the virus, but begged for the public to do its job.
Watch the full video of Gov. Sisolak's remarks below.
(9) comments
Fathead Commie Traitor- responsible for crime waves rioters and cops being shot at. Hes a loser, works directly for Obama and Soros to ruin Nevada and voter fraud by stacking voter rolls with illegal votes by illegal aliens.
With all the angry comments toward Sisolak, we must remember that these are exceptional circumstances. I don't think he signed up for this worldwide epidemic. Wearing masks helps reduce the numbers and deaths, but also possibly decreases employment. Well, if people die, they won't need their jobs anyway.
He doesnt care about residents, if he increases numbers he pockets more Federal aid for his next election. All of the DemocRats are doing it- sending Covid patients to nursing homes to infect Seniors wasnt an accident.
I don't understand the angry comments towards the governor either. I want to get back to my normal life, and I don't agree with most of policies, but he is not doing anything radical. During the 1918 pandemic Governor Boyle enacted similar measures requiring masks and cancelling all large events in the state including all boxing matches.
WOW. Sisolak is under pressure fro all sides. The FBI needs to investigate how the money is being allocated. Not moving into phase three and unemployment being a disaster is another investigation for the FBI to probe.
Time to take your meds
Um, sure. Yeah. "Another investigation for the FBI to probe"...Have you seen the Covid numbers recently? Record numbers of cases? New hospitalizations going up? The Guv is in a no-win situation. The best he can do is follow the evidence & react accordingly. NO ONE wants to keep the city from opening up completely. That said, no one wants to see an explosion of Covid that overwhelms the health care system. That would be disastrous for Las Vegas.
Volume is always the answer here if you can understand what happened. How many testing sites here in Las Vegas alone do we have? Many places to drive up and get a free test. People who are infected drive up to workers stay in car and then the virus goes on the worker if the person getting the test has COVID. Now those workers at the time don't know if the person they tested has it and goes to another car. HMMMMMM. The virus is real lets not forget this WUHAN RED DEATH terrorizing the all of us. What ever happened to the CONTACT TRACERS. Now thats a very separate thing here in Nevada. People are not honest they don't care if you get sick. The people who get it lie to the phony CONTACT TRACERS here in Nevada. My point is simple WHERES THE MONEY FOR ALL THESE THINGS..FBI is coming.
Drs offices are quiet and they keep calling me to schedule testing for everything. Fugettaboutit
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.