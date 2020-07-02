LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Governor Steve Sisolak addressed Nevadans with safety message ahead of the July 4th holiday weekend.
During the remarks, Sisolak encouraged everyone to wear masks and maintain social distancing while celebrating Independence Day.
Sisolak mentioned that a recent spike in cases has resulted in more hospitalizations and more testing. He said Nevada is doing everything possible to gain the upper hand with the virus, but begged for the public to do its job.
Watch the full video of Gov. Sisolak's remarks below.
(2) comments
WOW. Sisolak is under pressure fro all sides. The FBI needs to investigate how the money is being allocated. Not moving into phase three and unemployment being a disaster is another investigation for the FBI to probe.
Time to take your meds
