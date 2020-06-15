LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced he would hold a press conference Monday to provide an update on the state's reopening plans.
The press conference was set for 5 p.m. June 15 and will air on FOX5 and on the FOX5 Facebook page.
Sisolak's office said the press conference would provide an update on Phase 2 reopening, which began May 29. Casinos were also allowed to reopen during Phase 2 on June 4.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
