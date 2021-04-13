LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response efforts Tuesday night.
Gov. Sisolak will speak at 5 p.m. from the Old Assembly Chamber in the Nevada Capitol.
FOX5 will take Gov. Sisolak's news conference on air and online.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.