LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response Tuesday night.
Gov. Sisolak will speak from Carson City at 6 p.m. at the Nevada State Capitol. FOX5 will air the press conference on air and on the FOX5 Facebook page.
President and CEO of Renown Health Dr. Tony Slonim will join Gov. Sisolak during the press conference. The press conference comes after three straight days with over 1,000 COVID-19 cases in the state.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
