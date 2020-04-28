LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said he will be presenting a plan on Thursday focusing on Nevada's recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.
On Twitter, Sisolak said he will "have big announcements" every day this week "as we finalize our Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery."
This comes one day after Sisolak announced Nevada would join the Western States Pact.
I am able to make announcements this week because so many of you have stayed home for Nevada and helped flatten the curve against #COVID19. I am so proud and grateful to all those who have helped prepare our state for this Roadmap to Recovery.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) April 28, 2020
Sisolak said he will be presenting the plan on Thursday, but with "many more" announcements between now and then. "I look forward to this next phase in the battle against COVID19 -- one that will be federally supported, state managed, & locally executed," he said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
