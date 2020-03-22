LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Sunday afternoon a statewide task force to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The task force will be led by Jim Murren, former CEO of MGM Resorts International. Prior to Sisolak's update, MGM announced Bill Hornbuckle would take over as acting CEO.
Sisolak said Murren and other local leaders reached out to his office to form the COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force to focus "organizing all of Nevada's private sector resources in support of the local and state governments' already robust efforts to tackle COVID-19."
Murren will begin the position immediately, Sisolak said, in an unpaid, voluntary position. He has already begun putting together the leadership and architecture of the task force.
"... Jim knows the casino and hospitality industry ... inside and out ... has deep knowledge on supply chain .... contact with Vice President Pence's office," said Sisolak via a Facebook Live. "This public-private partnership represents the best of Nevada."
This effort will expand the capacity of Nevada's healthcare system, according to the governor, with the goal to flatten the curve.
"If home means Nevada, stay home for Nevada," the governor ended with.
This story will be updated following the announcement with additional details.
