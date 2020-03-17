LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced the closure of all nonessential businesses for 30 days in the state of Nevada.
At the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in downtown Las Vegas, Sisolak said the closures were happening immediately to further stop the spread of COVID-19, especially in developments showing the increased rate of secondary infection.
"Stay Home For Nevada" was the phrase used on signage at the announcement to protect essential persons during the pandemic in place of the state song "Home Means Nevada."
"In order for those who need critical care make sure they get it, it is our responsibility to take our role seriously and stay home for Nevada. You're being told not to go out. You owe it to them to listen to that directive," Sisolak said.
He said the most effective order was to ask all Nevadans to stay home and close all nonessential businesses to the public for 30 days.
The closures include casinos, hotels, clubs, restaurants, pubs, bars, move theaters, salons, and other related businesses.
"Restaurants, pubs, wineries, should not allow any dine in options until further notice- delivery, take-out only. Find a way to service through those ways or shut your doors as of noon tomorrow," Sisolak said.
The closures for nonessential businesses are effective as of noon. Casinos should be fully closed by midnight Tuesday.
Boyd Gaming sent details during the governor's announcement:
Based on Gov. Sisolak’s order closing all gaming operations in the state, Boyd Gaming will close the gaming operations of Aliante, California, Cannery, Eastside Cannery, Eldorado, Fremont, Gold Coast, Jokers Wild, Main Street Station, Sam’s Town, Suncoast and The Orleans by midnight tonight (March 17).
Other amenities at these properties, including hotels and restaurants, will close over next several days.
There have been no reported cases at any Boyd Gaming properties. The closures are due solely to the Governor’s mandate aimed at preventing the spread of disease.
"The Culinary Union supports the decision made by Governor Sisolak to protect working families in Nevada. Health and safety are priorities as we face this global crisis," said Geoconda Argüello-Kline regarding Governor Sisolak’s order. "Governor Sisolak’s order today is necessary in protecting Nevadans, workers, and customers in the fight to contain the spread of COVID-19."
The decision was also supported by Congressman Steven Horsford, who said in part Tuesday, "I also recognize the stress this will cause to the tens of thousands who will be affected during this time. To that end, I have worked to secure millions in additional unemployment insurance benefits for Nevadans and to assist small businesses get the access to capital they need as they face these necessary closures as well.”
Sisolak said we all have a responsibility to protect the elderly, healthcare workers and first responders, and after consulting with national and local leaders in politics, healthcare and science, the closure was the most logical decision.
“Las Vegas is a resilient city. We’ve proven that before and soon we will prove it once again,” said Congresswoman Dina Titus in an email.
This is developing story. Watch live here.
