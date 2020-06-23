LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will provide an update on the state's COVID-19 response and reopening plans on Wednesday.
The press conference, scheduled for 5 p.m. June 24, will be held in Carson City. FOX5 will air the press conference on air and online.
On Tuesday, the state reported its highest single-day increase of new cases, with 462 newly reported coronavirus cases. Last week, Sisolak announced he would ask his medical advisory team to possibly review enhanced face covering measures. A spokesperson confirmed that the team was considering requiring face coverings in public.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
He better NOT mandate mask! Not after he was caught not wearing his , all nice and cozy in a restaurant, and no social distancing. Resign NOW!
