LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will sign a directive on Monday extending Phase 2 of reopening plans through the end of July.
According to a media release, the extension comes "due to the trends in COVID-19 infection rates." The extension will allow expanded contact tracing and to see the impact of the mask mandate.
“Flexibility is one of the core principles in our Roadmap to Recovery, precisely to account for the situation we are in now. As I’ve said repeatedly, the virus – and our personal actions to help mitigate its spread- drives the timeline,” said Sisolak in a written statement.
“As a state, we were able to begin reopening because Nevadans were staying home as much as possible, washing hands frequently and maintaining six feet of social distancing. Now, all Nevadans must wear face coverings to help slow the spread as well. We can only stay open if we stay safe.”
The directive will also mean that DMV documents expiring between March 12 and July 15 will be valid through September 13.
This will be the governor's 26th directive since the pandemic began.
Courts will be allowed to move closer to normal operations and will lift the freeze on statutes of limitations, Sisolak said.
Businesses that haven't paid for license renewals will have a grace period through September 30 to pay without penalties.
"This directive also allows public bodies to continue to conduct business safely by extending the Open Meeting Law provisions of Directive 6 providing alternative ways for boards, commissions, and agencies to allow public participation," the release said.
If state trends get worse or do not improve, Sisolak's office said he "will not hesitate to take any action necessary to protect the public and prevent exceeding our hospital capacity, including reinstituting previous restrictions."
"We can only stay open if we stay safe"
"The safest way to ski is not to ski."
Sisolak needs to close down the state because this virus will be out of control if no action is taken right away. This virus moves as fast as people do and then its game over! Time to act is now not until after it happens. Sure when things are good we don't get to practice safety but when things are bad you decide to play with the virus by partly opening . Bad decision to re-open especially with airlines. Sisolak needs to stop the spread by limiting flights only for medical across the country with limited flights. This won't go away with a piece meal plan! You need to take a stand and put your foot down and make the state understand the severity of covid19!
