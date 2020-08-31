LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak is set to extend the eviction moratorium by 45 days, according to a release from the governor's office. It was set to expire on Sept. 1.
Sisolak will provide a live update at 5 p.m. Monday afternoon from the Grant Sawyer building. The extension is meant to allow counties to pay out short-term rental assistance to landlords, provide flexibility for newly adopted mediation programs and assist the state with a backlog of unemployment claims
Stay with FOX5 for updates. The press conference will be carried live on-air and on Facebook.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
How nice, getting emails properly and sales taxes are due so we better pay but we can’t collect form tenants that got Covid Funds from the Feds. This guy is the biggest POS in the state !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.