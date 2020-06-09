LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Education announced Tuesday that Governor Steve Sisolak signed a directive allowing school districts, charter schools and private schools to immediately reopen this summer.
According to the DOE, schools must implement Phase 2 protocols, including limiting groups to 50 or less and practicing social distancing, in order to reopen. The directive allows schools to offer in-person instruction, distance education or a combination of the two for summer learning. It also allows meetings or events to happen at schools as well.
Schools have the option to stay closed at their discretion, department officials said.
“For the last three months, our students, families and educators demonstrated tremendous flexibility and resiliency when asked to stay at home and switch to distance learning to flatten the COVID-19 infection rate curve. I know this hasn’t been easy, but I’m proud Nevadans took this seriously,” Gov. Sisolak said in a statement. “This directive will allow schools to return to a sense of normalcy while keeping the health and safety of students and staff at the forefront."
Schools and districts must develop plans for reopening for the 2020-2021 school year based on the governor's reopening framework, created with the DOE. Schools and districts must also communicate those plans to their school community, including parents and staff.
Students must be able to learn six feet apart if participating in in-person learning. Group or partner work is discouraged to avoid congregation. It was also recommended students learn outside when possible, or that windows are open to allow air flow into the classroom.
Districts and schools must also implement screening processes for students and staff, which could include screening students daily for symptoms.
For bus transportation, the DOE said students should be seated at least six feet from another student, which would likely only allow for one student per row on opposite sides of the bus.
The DOE said schools should still not participate in activities that could aid in the spread of coronavirus, such as choir, band, dance, physical education or moderate to high-risk sporting events as designated by the Nevada Interscholastic Athletics Association.
For school sports, the NIAA said school athletic facilities and fields will be allowed to reopen. Athletic events and games can also resume, but no fans can be in attendance, according to the NIAA.
The plan must be submitted to the governor's office for approval in a public meeting at least 20 days before the first day of the 2020-2021 school year.
“The guidance released today provides districts and schools with the flexibility to make decisions about summer learning and activities based on their local circumstances,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert said. “As always, our top priority is the safety and health of students, staff, and communities. Districts and schools will continue to work with local public health officials to make determinations regarding re-opening and work with their staff, parents, students and community in adopting these plans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.