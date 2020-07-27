LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak will hold a press conference in Carson City Monday night to address the state's COVID-19 response.
The press conference will be held at 5 p.m. July 27. FOX5 will broadcast the press conference on air and on the FOX5 Facebook page.
Sisolak's last press conference on COVID-19 was held July 9, when he ordered bars in some Nevada counties to return to Phase 1 protocol.
Nevada has remained in Phase 2 reopening since May. In June, Sisolak said Nevada was not ready for Phase 3 plans and extended the Phase 2 protocol through the end of July.
Since then, cases have spiked in Nevada, namely in Clark County, which was recently deemed a "red zone" for coronavirus by the White House.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(9) comments
A request.
When reporting the number of covid19 cases, please also report the total number of tests. Perhaps even the percentage positives out of the total number of cases.
Thanks very much.
This President is going to get so many killed with the virus that it isn't funny! He is more worried about his polls than life. Sisolak I hope you make the right decision to shut down and save lives!
Could you possibly have less of a clue?
Walleee, we all be glad when you start school again.
Maybe he is resigning in order to complete his transgender operations?
Governor Sisolak, people are not wearing their masks in casinos and airlines are bringing in infected people from states like Florida which is gambling with this virus. We need to stop the spread and shut down Vegas otherwise the results will be dire and any efforts will prove futile.
Give it a break Sean, all you do is whine. Lock yourself up no one cares!
You need to get a life. But, Here's a thought you sheep. You want to shut down Vegas...are YOU prepared to support everyone because they don't have a job?
I stand corrected. You CAN have less of a clue.
