LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Friday afternoon.
The governor's office announced that he underwent routine COVID-19 testing on Friday, Nov. 13 in Carson City. A rapid test provided a positive result. The Governor also received a diagnostic PCR test and those results are pending at this time.
According to the announcement, the governor is not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms right now. He had expressed earlier in the week that he was experiencing "fatigue" and attributed it to a demanding schedule.
"I am currently not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and I have returned to my residence to begin the quarantine and isolation process," Sisolak said in a statement, adding that he underwent disease investigation with Carson City Health and Human Services and employees of his office have been instructed to work remotely.
Employees deemed close contacts to the governor have been asked to quarantine for 14 days, and must receive a negative test result before returning to the office. Staff members who were not "close contacts" have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms and to conduct work from home at this time.
All public events involving the governor have been canceled for now.
Sisolak reminded Nevadans to stay home as much as possible, citing more than 1,800 new cases in Nevada on Friday.
As part of a regular testing protocol, I underwent routine COVID-19 testing on Friday, November 13 in Carson City. A rapid test provided a positive result. I also received a diagnostic PCR test and those results are pending at this time. pic.twitter.com/bfI16HlTpk— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 14, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
