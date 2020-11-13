LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Friday afternoon.
The governor's office announced that he underwent routine COVID-19 testing on Friday, Nov. 13 in Carson City. A rapid test provided a positive result. The Governor also received a diagnostic PCR test and those results are pending at this time.
First Lady Kathy Sisolak was tested on Friday and received a negative result.
According to the announcement, the governor is not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms right now. He had expressed earlier in the week that he was experiencing "fatigue" and attributed it to a demanding schedule.
"I am currently not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms and I have returned to my residence to begin the quarantine and isolation process," Sisolak said in a statement, adding that he underwent disease investigation with Carson City Health and Human Services and employees of his office have been instructed to work remotely.
Employees deemed close contacts to the governor have been asked to quarantine for 14 days, and must receive a negative test result before returning to the office. Staff members who were not "close contacts" have been asked to self-monitor for symptoms and to conduct work from home at this time.
All public events involving the governor have been canceled for now.
Sisolak attended an event in Reno on Monday at the Department of Motor Vehicles, and held a press conference on Tuesday. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei and Nevada Senator Ben Kieckhefer were all in attendance.
So excited to have Governor Sisolak, Congressman Amodei, Reno Mayor Schieve, Senator Kieckhefer and other officials at the grand opening for our new Reno office today! @NevadaDMV, @GovSisolak, @MarkAmodeiNV2, @MayorSchieve, @Ben_Kieckhefer, @NaomiDuerr pic.twitter.com/e98pEQ97sC— Nevada DMV (@NevadaDMV) November 10, 2020
Reno's mayor confirmed to KRNV that she will quarantine for 14 days and test repeatedly.
Congressman Amodei's staff released a statement to FOX5:
"At this time, we have known about the Governor’s positive test results for two hours, and we wish him a speedy recovery.
"Congressman Amodei followed all CDC protocols at the DMV event and is currently not exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19. We have not been alerted of anyone else present at the DMV event who has tested positive for COVID that would indicate that the event was the source of the Governor’s positive diagnosis.
"The Congressman lives on his own and is quarantining by binge watching Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. He plans to make arrangements to get tested tomorrow."
Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall issued the following statement:
Today I have been in communication with the Governor and his office regarding his most recent Covid-19 test, which was positive. I am pleased to hear that the Governor is in good health and is not experiencing any symptoms. As Lieutenant Governor, I am ready and prepared to assist as necessary, and will continue to be in regular contact with the Governor and his staff throughout this time. My family, my office and I send all our support to the Governor and his family.
- Nevada Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall
Several Nevada officials and companies tweeted expressing well wishes for the governor.
.@GovSisolak has been a steadfast leader during this pandemic. My thoughts are with the Governor and his family. Get well soon, Governor. https://t.co/oM7Rvkffrx— Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) November 14, 2020
Sending my thoughts and wishes to @GovSisolak and the First Lady for a speedy and complete recovery. This is a prime example of how vulnerable we all are. Please stay home, wear masks, and if you must go out, practice social distancing and avoid big crowds.— Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) November 14, 2020
Sending prayers and best wishes to @GovSisolak for a speedy recovery.— Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) November 14, 2020
Wishing you a speedy recovery, @GovSisolak. We got your back. https://t.co/dv41Zwg4Vg— Justin Jones (@JustinJonesNV) November 14, 2020
We share our well wishes with @GovSisolak and his family as he begins the road to recovery from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/WHOkH5uN8d— MGM Resorts (@MGMResortsIntl) November 14, 2020
Sisolak reminded Nevadans to stay home as much as possible, citing more than 1,800 new cases in Nevada on Friday.
The governor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether other employees in the governor's Carson City office have tested positive for COVID-19.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(28) comments
A make for thee but not for me. He will most definitely politicize this and use it to lock us down again. I smell a rat or false flag.
Haha, King sissylak is a pure hypocrite and I guess masks don't really work.
How are those masks working out lol
Masks help to prevent the spread, not eradicate the virus. Educate your dumb self
Did you have too many Starbucks today?
Sisolak is FOS. Hes a liar and a con artist. No coincidence is wife is Chinese.
Yep sisolak lies while trump is 100 percent legit.
Lol
Just like Mitch McConnell?
It's now news when the Governor gets the sniffles? It's an absolute joke that the media tries to get us believe that COVID is something to fear and we should shut down the world and we should all lose our jobs because this is so deadly and then EVERYONE who gets it is FINE! This is the flu, it's a coincedence that the flu has decided to disappear? The number of flu deaths has went down 98% and it happens to be the same number of COVID deaths. Another WEIRD COINCEDENCE with this COVID BULSLHIT
"The media" is your beloved fox news
Its not political, the WORLD are dealing with the same pandemic, USA is nothing more than a f$RT stain on the world's underpants
There have been an estimated 22,000 flu deaths this year. https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/2019-2020.html
The communist governor ? Maybe it’s from the fat sign language 🤟 lady ,not wearing masks 🎭? Maybe next will be the soyboy? In leau of flowers,send excrement to the worthless scum!
The hatred in your heart is worrying, I really hope you take the necessary steps to heal yourself.
okay mother theresa...😆
Good one!
Biden2020 hahahaha
Usually in discussions I tend to side with the person who does not argue for mailing their own excrement.
The masks come from China...thats the rub. Its all LIES.
Again, check your facts
That's a shame. Couldn't happen to a nicer piece of $hit.
While democrats wished trump well wishes when he caught the virus, you have decided to be an A hole towards a father, son, uncle, brother of other people to make yourself feel better, thats quite pathetic
Not 1 DemocRat "wished Trump well" they blamed him for having it and called him a super spreader you liar. Sisolak is an evil Communist tyrant. Hes probably lying to support his next shutdown to cancel Thanksgiving.
Biden wished him well, do a fact check idiot
He's commie scum, the only good communist.. Well there are no good communists. Too bad he procreated, spawning more commies. Better?
Your just weird dude
How about James Burnham? He was a communist and later received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Ronald Reagan.
Yes, Obama, in all his wisdom, gave out 21 medals of freedom, one in which was for Ellen Degenerate, in his last year. Biden was another illustrious one. The hits just keep on coming. Too bad Castro had already died. He could have had one too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.