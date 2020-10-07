LAS VEGS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced his COVID-19 test returned a negative result on Wednesday.
The governor was tested on Tuesday after a member of his Carson City staff received a positive diagnostic test for COVID-19 after developing symptoms over the weekend.
According to state officials, the staffer has not had in-person contact with the governor since mid-September. Sisolak departed Northern Nevada on Sept. 17 and has been working from Southern Nevada since that time.
The governor was scheduled to return to Carson City next week but travel is on hold for the time being, the Wednesday announcement said.
The Office has followed all public health procedures and protocols in response. The staffer has been interviewed and the contact tracing effort is underway to ensure all close contacts are notified and informed of next steps in accordance with public health guidelines.
