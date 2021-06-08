LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak said a vaccine incentive program is coming to Nevada.
Gov. Sisolak confirmed the incoming program following an event at Las Vegas Convention Center.
"We've got a program coming forward here. You'll be seeing a lot more in the next five or seven days I'd say," Sisolak said.
"I think it's a pretty innovative program. It's a little bit different than what the other states have been. And it's exciting. It's something to get people fun and encourage them," Sisolak said. "I encourage everyone if you haven't gotten vaccinate yet, please go out and get it."
It's unclear what kind of incentives Nevadans could see when the program launches.
Nevada Representative Dina Titus introduced a federal bill Tuesday proposing a national vaccine lottery. The bill would award $1 million to 100 recipients who received at least one dose of an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine.
(2) comments
Good grief. More incentives to take an experimental vaccine. Maybe if they give away free packets of opium and cocaine, they can get all the druggies to get the jab many times over.
How is this fair to those that have already gotten the shot?
