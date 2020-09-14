LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak on Monday signed an emergency regulation to support widespread immunization efforts to help the state prepare for a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
According to a news release, the regulation, which was approved and requested by the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy, authorizes pharmaceutical technicians with appropriate training to administer immunizations under the direct supervision of a pharmacist.
The emergency regulation, according to the release, will allow pharmacies to meet the increased demand for vaccine services and increase Nevada's capacity to expediently treat the state's population when a COVID-19 vaccine is developed and deployed.
“This emergency regulation is one common sense strategy to help prepare Nevada to ensure that a COVID-19 vaccine can be deployed as quickly and efficiently as possible when it becomes available,” Gov. Sisolak said.
To read the full emergency directive, click HERE.
