LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Gov. Steve Sisolak has signed an emergency directive to adjust the minimum distance between performers and audience members.
Upon Sisolak's request for reevaluation of the 25-foot distance requirement, the governor's advisors recommended a minimum separation of six feet for all live entertainment in which performers are wearing masks. Performers not wearing masks or who remove their masks during the performance must maintain a minimum separation of 12 feet.
The recommendations have been accepted and updated in Emergency Directive 040, and are effective immediately.
The minimum distance requirements apply to all live entertainment and performances at all sizes of public gatherings and events.
