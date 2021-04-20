LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed an emergency directive outlining the handover operations from state-run COVID-19 mitigation and enforcement efforts to local jurisdictions.
Emergency Directive 044 aims to provide a roadmap for reopening the state at 100% capacity by June 1.
As mentioned for the past few months, May 1 is the first day all Nevada counties are given authority to govern matters related to COVID-19, pending their local proposal approval to the state. Clark County is set to present their plan on Thursday, April 22.
"As a result of this transition to local authority, each county will be able to make decisions based on what is best for their communities while considering transmission of the virus, vaccination, testing and other infrastructure needs specific to their areas," the governor's office said in a release.
Beginning May 1, counties have the authority to:
- impose social distancing measures
- provide guidance on large events happening in May (if counties are given delegation of authority)
- handle mitigation measures related to schools
For gaming, the Nevada Gaming Control Board will hand mitigation efforts at all hotel-casinos beginning May 1.
JUNE 1
On June 1, all state-issued mitigation restrictions will end, with the exception of the mask mandate.
"Counties do not have authority to pass resolutions or create Local Plans that attempt to override this requirement," the state said.
However, the state's youth and adult sports directives will terminate.
"State restrictions categorizing sports based on contact level and associated risk with corresponding rules for each will no longer be in effect," the new guidance states. "However, athletes, coaches, organizations, and parents should review the Local Plan in their county for any locally required restrictions, mitigation measures, social distancing requirements, or other protocols necessary to participate in organized sports.
Any amendments from counties after that date will not need an approval process from the state.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.