LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday signed an emergency regulation aimed at restricting the pharmaceutical distribution of two drugs as they relate to COVID-19 diagnoses.
The measure was taken to avoid hoarding of drugs that have not yet proven effective against fighting coronavirus, his office said in a statement.
"This emergency regulation protects Nevadans who needs these drugs for legitimate medical purposes. At this point in time, there is no known cure for COVID-19 and we must not withhold these drugs from those who need them,” Sisolak said in a statement. "The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home for Nevada, not to stockpile these drugs."
Two drugs will be restricted from prescription distribution if a patient is diagnosed with COVID-19, according to his office: chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.
According to Nevada Health Response, the health expert task force appointed by the governor's office, there is no consensus that these drugs provide treatment for COVID-19.
The restriction also requires an ICD 10 (International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modication as outlined by the CDC) on prescriptions and a 30-day supply prescription limit, the release stated.
The drugs, commonly used to treat ailments including malaria, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and blood disorders respectively, were recently referred to as a "game changer" by President Trump because of their success treating respiratory issues. However, health experts have said the drugs are still in the testing phases, according to a CNN report.
"This emergency regulation is a strong step in protecting patients. While studies are underway on the usefulness of these drugs in treating COVID-19, we must deal with facts, not fiction,” Chief medical officer for the state Division of Public and Behavioral Health Dr. Ishan Azzam said. "Preserving these drugs for those who need it is the right decision."
CNN contributed to this report.
